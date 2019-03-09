Spring forward Sunday for Daylight Saving Time

Keep in mind that you might want to go to bed an hour earlier as Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 10.

The United States and other countries observing Daylight Saving Time will turn their clocks ahead one hour to acknowledge the “spring forward” portion of the observance, which runs through Nov. 3.

According to National Institute of Standards and Technology, the United States has formally recognized DST for the past century, officially introduced in 1918.

The majority of US states and territories observe DST, with the exception of Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and the state of Arizona, with the exception of the Navajo Indian Reservation, which does observe DST.

While many reasons for the practice have existed before its official implementation, according to NIST, the rules for DST changed in 2007 for the first time in more than 20 years.

“The new changes were enacted by the Energy Policy Act of 2005, which extended the length of DST in the interest of reducing energy consumption,” nist.gov states. “The rules increased the duration of DST by about one month. DST is now in effect for 238 days, or about 65 percent of the year.”