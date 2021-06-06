Sports Briefs: Moffat County baseball sweeps Roaring Fork as Bulldogs eye league crown

The final week of the regular baseball season will be crucial for the 3A Western Slope League, but Moffat County High School athletes have plenty of reason to be confident.

The Bulldogs stayed true to the dominating gameplay they’ve maintained all spring during a Saturday slaughter of Roaring Fork, as they defeated the Rams 16-2 and 19-7 in a doubleheader on the road.

MCHS improved to 8-2 in conference play and 12-2 overall with the dual victories. Consequently, they found themselves with the best total record in the WSL, as Gunnison fell 11-1 via mercy rule in a non-league faceoff with Montrose, the same day the Dogs routed the Rams.

MoCo and Gunnison remain the two most likely contenders for the Western Slope championship, though both teams will be holding their breath in the coming week.

The Bulldogs will host their final games of the regular season Thursday against the Basalt Longhorns. Dependent on tiebreaker protocol, a sweep of their final league opponent should give the boys in blue the title and strong placement in the 3A playoffs.

Steamboat Invite sees new record, high league rankings for Bulldog track and field

One busy week will lead into another as Moffat County High School track and field enters the final stretch of its schedule, with a big highlight in their latest competition.

MCHS teams each finished second overall Saturday during the Steamboat Springs Invitational, boys behind the hosting Sailors and girls behind a dominant and abundant Coal Ridge group. With a meet in Hayden only three days behind them, Bulldog athletes shifted around to some different events, or in some cases, more familiar ones.

Moffat County High School's Emma Jones hands off to Halle Hamilton in the 4x400-meter relay during the Clint Wells Invite. Jones, Hamilton, Sadie Smilanich and Emaleigh won the event at the Steamboat Springs Invite as well as setting a new school record in the 4x200 relay.

Andy Bockelman / For the Craig Press

Emaleigh Papierski, Emma Jones, Sadie Smilanich, and Halle Hamilton set a new school record in the 4×200-meter relay, cutting significant time off the Dogs’ previous season best in the event to win it at 1:44.8 and remain ranked the best in the league.

The previous school record was set during the 2014 state meet, while Papierski, Jones and Hamilton were part of the 2019 state champion 4×200 race. The group was nearly a full second faster Saturday than their time two years ago.

The time of 1:44.8 makes the quartet the favorite in the 3A Western Slope League rankings, and besides edging out Coal Ridge in Steamboat, the same foursome also knocked the Titans off the apex of the league leaderboard with a victory in the 4×400 relay at a time of 4:05.23.

In 2019, Papierski, Jones and Hamilton also set the school record in the 4×4 along with then-teammate Stephenie Swindler, and with Smilanich, they’ll seek further glory as the season continues.

After setting the mark for the new team best in the high jump a few days earlier, sophomore Evan Atkin was back in his element in the long jump, which he won with a new personal record of 22 feet and a half inch, edging out his own best mark and staying at the top of the league rankings in the event.

Atkin also won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 16.53 seconds, a heartbeat ahead of teammate Logan Hafey, who still holds the best time in the WSL in both hurdle events (16.1, 40.34), though he did not run the 300 hurdles in Steamboat.

After struggling Wednesday in Hayden, Papierski won Steamboat’s 400 dash at 1:01.17, though she and teammate Hamilton — who won in Hayden at 58.64 — will be staying competitive in the quarter-mile race’s league rankings.

The Sailor boys were just ahead of MoCo relay runners, yet even at second place on the day, Atkin, Taran Teeter, and Logan and Ian Hafey brought the Bulldogs’ 4×200 time down to 1:32.97 to remain in the lead for the league. The same group did even better in the 4×400, bringing their season best to 3:31.58, earning the silver Saturday and remaining the top-ranked 3A WSL group.

Despite falling to Summit’s Corey Johnson in the boys discus for the day at Steamboat, Corey Scranton bumped up his previous best in Hayden a few inches to 134-5 to take second place for the meet and stay at first in the league.

Though the league best didn’t change Saturday in the girls long jump, Cayden King is getting ever closer after a PR Saturday, placing second in the meet at 16-1.75.

Similarly, cousins Emma and Alexis Jones battled it out in the high jump, tying for second place in Steamboat, both at 4-11. Ian Trevenen also hit a new best in the boys event, reaching 5-10 for second, followed by Evan Beaver in third at 5’-8.

Alexis also earned the bronze in the 400 dash, while also leading off a 4×100 relay with Smilanich, King and Antonia Vasquez to place third.

MCHS track and field will compete this Thursday and Friday at the Western Slope Multi-Leagues Meet at Colorado Mesa University’s Stocker Stadium in Grand Junction.

Moffat County golfers ready for regionals after late season improvements

While most of the members of the Moffat County High School girls golf team are in their first year of competitive play, things are looking bright for the future.

MCHS duffers will tee off this Thursday at Monte Vista’s Cattails Golf Club for the 3A Region 4 Tournament, hosted by Alamosa High School.

The top two teams and 13 individuals in each region will move on to the 3A State Championships, June 21 and 22 at Pueblo’s Elmwood Golf Course.

Most recently, coach Tim Adams took two of his four athletes to June 1’s Central Invitational at Grand Junction’s Tiara Rado.

Reagan Hafey placed 24th of 36 at the tourney, with 103, while Taylor Powell was 27th at 108.

The duo also competed alongside teammates a few days earlier at the Western Slope JV Championship, hosted by Palisade May 28 at Junction’s Chipeta Golf Course.

In the upperclassmen division, junior Madason Laman tied for third place, shooting 98 on the Par 59 locale. Among freshmen, Powell also notched a 98 to place second, while Mia Cheuvront finished with a 130 to place 11th.

Hafey had the best day at the event, scoring 88 to tie for second place in the sophomore rankings, while tying for the third lowest score among all age groups.

In preparation for regionals, Adams is emphasizing the short game for his players as he also hopes to strengthen the rest of their elements.

“We’re focusing on getting better every day,” he said.