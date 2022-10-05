Spokesman says Walgreens won’t confirm reports that Craig store is closing
Corporate officials at Walgreens won’t comment on reports the Craig store is closing.
Reports emerged on Wednesday, Oct. 5, that the store would be shuttered in mid-November after KRAI & 55 Country posted on Facebook that an employee had told the station the local Walgreens store would be closing, with the last day being Nov. 16. The post also stated the Steamboat Walgreens will be unaffected.
Contacted over the phone Wednesday by the Craig Press, an employee at the store said they were told the night before that the store would be closing in mid-November.
However, Fraser Engerman, senior director of external relations for Walgreens, said later in the day that Walgreens has made no announcements regarding the store closing and could not confirm that information.
