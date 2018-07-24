Spirited athletes needed for Moffat County Elite Cheer tryouts

Moffat County Elite Cheer will host tryouts for its upcoming season from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Centennial Mall, 1111 W. Victory Way.

The youth spirit team is open to girls and boys ages 5 to 18 and includes stunts and tumbling in addition to cheer work, and athletes will also develop team skills, perseverance and sportsmanship.

Those trying out will be placed on All-Star or Prep teams, which require a commitment of at least one to two hours of practice time in twice weekly sessions.

A registration fee of $80 is due at sign-up, and new members must provide a copy of their birth certificate.

Parents are also responsible for any additional costs during the season, including monthly registration, competition fees, travel expenses and uniforms.

The program will host a skills refresher course from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at Centennial Mall. Those wishing to try out who cannot attend Saturday can schedule a makeup day.

For more information, call 970-756-0588 or visit https://www.facebook.com/mctcheer.