Spilled soup raises alarm: On the Record — Sept. 21 through 23

Friday, Sept. 21



4:26 a.m. In Craig, officers with the Craig Police Department investigated a possible runaway.

8:30 a.m. In Craig, officers attempted to make a warrant arrest. They were unable to make contact with the subject.

1:43 p.m. On the 500 block of West Victory Way, officers investigated a hit-and-run crash resulting in property damage. The backing accident occurred on private property and involved a red Nissan pickup truck and a Dodge pickup truck. The woman who allegedly caused the crash drove away, and the other driver caught up with her. The woman who left the scene was issued summons.

1:49 p.m. On the 2000 block of West Victory Way, officers investigated a theft. A man was issued a summons for theft of binoculars and a watch.

4:28 p.m. On the 200 block of West Victory Way, officers found a bicycle. It was taken to the Public Safety Center for safe keeping.

4:45 p.m. On the 800 block of Jeremiah Avenue, officers responded to a report of harassment. A woman called claiming she was being harassed in person and over the phone by her ex. Officers spoke with both parties, and they agreed not to talk with each other and handle the matter in civil court.

8:29 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated a suspected drug violation.

9:19 p.m. At East Kum and Go, officers made a traffic stop resulting in the arrest of a 27-year-old Craig man who was arrested on a warrant out of Moffat County for failure to comply with terms of probation.

9:44 p.m. In Craig, officers investigated a case of suspected child neglect. A caller reported a child was screaming. A woman was contacted, and she said she had spilled hot soup and that's why she was screaming.

11:32 p.m. Near Super 8 and the Hampton Inn, officers responded to a report of an antelope that had been hit and was on the road. It was moved off the road.

Saturday, Sept. 22

2:14 a.m. On the 300 block of School Street, officers investigated a report of a suspicious person.

9:47 a.m. In Craig, officers investigated a report of possible domestic violence.

9:58 a.m. On the 1100 block of East Victory Way, officers investigated a theft report.

10:12 a.m. In Craig, officers investigated a domestic violence report.

10:29 a.m. On Finley Lane, officers investigated a report of a suspicious person, article, or vehicle.

2:44 p.m. In Craig, officers attempted to make a warrant arrest.

2:49 p.m. On the 600 block of East Victory Way, officers investigated a burglary.

3:12 p.m. On the 700 block of Legion Street, officers investigated a report of a suspicious person, article, or vehicle.

6:56 p.m. Near the intersection of West Victory Way and Fourth Street, officers investigated a crash resulting in property damage.

8:44 p.m. On the 600 block of Wickes Avenue, officers responded to a report of criminal mischief.

10:11 p.m. On Jeremiah Way, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle.

11:04 p.m. Near the intersection of West Victory Way and Woodbury Drive, officers responded to a crash resulting in property damage.

Sunday, Sept. 23

3:26 a.m. Near the intersection of East Seventh and Colorado streets, officers made a traffic stop resulting in the arrest of a 19-year-old Craig man for possession of alcohol.

1:55 p.m. On the 600 block of Barclay Street, officers investigated a report of a suspicious person.

2:05 p.m. At Elkrun Apartments, officers investigated reports of a disturbance.

2:03 p.m. On the 900 block of East Victory Way, officers investigated a report of a suspicious person.

5:22 p.m. Near Cathy Cisar Hill, officers investigated a crash resulting in unknown injuries.

8:37 p.m. On the 300 block of Woodbury Drive, officers investigated a noise complaint.