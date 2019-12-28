Spend New Year outdoors with CPW’s First Day Hikes

Steamboat Springs resident Michael Turner had a close encounter with this moose while hiking on Mount Werner on Tuesday afternoon.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is ringing in the new year once again by participating in America’s State Parks First Day Hikes, encouraging people to Live Life Outside in 2020. More than 30 events have been slated for Jan. 1, 2020 at state parks across Colorado, providing opportunities for people of all ages to get outdoors.

“Our First Day Hike events have become increasingly popular over the years, and with good reason,” said CPW Director Dan Prenzlow. “They’re a great opportunity to spend some time out in nature with friends and family and mark a fresh start to the new year. What better way to celebrate than with a nice park stroll and a hot cup of cocoa? We’ll see you out there!”

Coloradans can find nearby First Day Hikes of varying distances and levels of difficulty by visiting the Colorado Parks and Wildlife First Day Hikes web page. All hikes are free of charge, but a valid park pass is required.

Whether discovering the landscape with an experienced Naturalist guide on an organized hike, or viewing and photographing wildlife on a self-led hike, First Day Hike participants are sure to start the new year on a positive note. Hikers, bikers and horseback riders alike can enjoy scenic views, warm beverages and snacks, and have the opportunity to borrow snowshoes, fat bikes and ice fishing equipment at some parks.

With snow likely on the ground at many state parks at the beginning of the new year, visitors can also anticipate sledding, snowshoeing, ice skating and cross-country skiing opportunities. Warmer weather at other parks may create muddy conditions, so please respect any trail closures or other posted notices. CPW reminds visitors to dress for the weather by dressing in layers, and to bring plenty of water and snacks.

First Day Hikes is a national program that was created more than 25 years ago to encourage healthy lifestyles and stewardship of natural resources through outdoor recreation. According to the National Association of State Park Directors, more than 72,700 people across the country joined guided First Day Hikes in 2019, collectively hiking over 150,280 miles.

Start 2020 on the right foot by spending time outside. Whatever the outdoor activity, be sure to share your state park adventures with us on social media by using #FirstDayHikes.

Whether planning to participate in a First Day Hike, reserving a spring campsite or scheduling hunter education courses, you can start your 2020 outdoor adventures by visiting cpw.state.co.us.