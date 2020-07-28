Special Session Agenda for BOE meeting 7/30/20
SPECIAL BOARD MEETING AGENDA 600 Texas Ave – Gymnasium or
Thursday, July 30, 2020 6:30 pm
Call Meeting to Order Pledge of Allegiance Adopt the Agenda
Discussion
- 2020 Bond (maximum of 15 minutes)
- MCSD 2020-2021 Reopening Plan
Action Item
1. Approve MCSD 2020-2021 Reopening Plan
Adjournment
