Speaker for Moffat County CRAFT lays out steps to shift to tourism economy

CRAIG – Embrace the tourists.

That was the main advice Chaffee County Commissioner Greg Felt gave to Moffat County Tourism Association and business owners on Thursday at Colorado Northwestern Community College.

Felt was invited as a guest speaker for the Moffat County CRAFT studio 101 on learning how to diversify the local economy and transition from an energy resource-based economy to a tourism-based economy.

Chaffee County — southeast of Moffat County and nearer to central Colorado — had a high number of mining jobs, Felt said, until the mines closed in 1983. The county had a high unemployment rate and the price of homes dropped severely. This caused people to leave the county.

“You might be seeing that going on here,” Felt said. “People with specialized skills want to continue that job. That was happening where we were.”

What eventually put Chaffee County on the map was “adventure tourism,” Felt said. The Arkansas River runs through the county, and people came to float it.

River-rafting was getting popular at that time, and the Arkansas was a magnet for tourists. In 1988, he estimated 50,000 tourists came to river-raft. Now about 250,000 people come annually for the activity.

The county got help from state parks, the Bureau of Land Management and other government entities to help build up the Arkansas River as a summer tourist destination, Felt said. County residents grew to respect the tourists and saw significant revenue coming in the county since they shifted to a tourism-based economy.

“Money that comes from the outside stays in the county for a long time before it leaves,” Felt said. “Those new dollars can really make a difference.”

The county also started to grow an art community and drew in tourists that way, too, he added. People began to settle in the county and it started growing again.

Even with mining and railroad companies pulling out of the county in the 1990s, a tourism industry continued to grow with investments. Chaffee diversified their economy even more to include mountain biking on their trails and real estate.

However when the recession hit in the late 2000s, Felt said the county slowed down their tourism development. They learned they weren’t impacted as badly as others and were still able to sell homes, even if it took them longer to do so. In 2013, the county was generating $350,000 in building permits, and this year they have generated $1.2 million with anticipation of further growth.

Chaffee County didn’t always embrace tourists like they do now, Felt said. His father hated tourists and would go to bars to pick fights with tourists. County residents saw tourists as someone who is going to “shoot their elk.”

He was able to convince his dad that a tourist is someone you embrace, pick their pockets and walk away with their wallets. His dad is more talkative with tourists and so are county residents.

“The tourism jobs don’t pay as well as industrial type jobs,” Felt said. “It is better than nothing. Many people are able to convert. They might have took a cut in pay but they still get to live where they want.”

Tourists don’t go on vacation to save money, Felt said. They have a pocketful of money and they are looking to spend.

Felt left Moffat County residents with several things to keep in mind.

• Know what their appeal is. Moffat County sees itself as isolated, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. There are people who like to live in isolated places to be away from the noise of the city. Turning something that is a negative into a positive can help it.

• Think like a tourist. Give tourists what they are looking for. See what is missing in Moffat County and try to provide it to them. This can create business opportunities and a new source of revenue.

• Develop partnerships. A tourism-based economy is a community effort, and working with other businesses and organizations can create a loop to help grow each other’s businesses.

• A tourism-based economy eventually turns into a real estate economy. Set aside land for future housing development.

• Educate the public on the benefits of an tourism-based economy. Getting support from the public will go a long way in establishing a long-term tourism-based economy.