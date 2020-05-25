Spartan Strong: CNCC prepares to resume normal class schedule for summer semester

In this time of unprecedented uncertainty and change, Colorado Northwestern Community College (CNCC) faculty and staff are excited and preparing to resume normal class for the summer semester beginning June 1 and for the fall semester starting on August 24.

Ensuring the health and safety of its students, staff and faculty will remain the top priority at the college, according to a press release from the college.

“Similar to the ancient Spartans, renowned for their legendary resilience, CNCC students, faculty and staff drew strength from their community and each other to face the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19 with confidence and undaunted determination,” said John Anderson, CNCC vice president of student services.

“CNCC’s Student Success Department, under Caitlan Moore’s leadership, received state level recognition from the Colorado Community College System, and national recognition for their success in transitioning and communicating with students during this time. Strength and character are consistently tested in difficult times, and this recognition proves that CNCC is up to the challenge of supporting students no matter what,” Anderson said. “This level of support allowed our students to finish the semester through a variety of ways.”

After an extended spring break, most classes resumed online by the end of March so in addition to supporting its students, CNCC also supported its communities by:

Establishing a Memorandum of Understanding with Memorial Regional Health to provide the use of college medical beds and IVs, that are part of nursing classrooms, in the event the hospital needs the equipment to add capacity.

Designating Ross Hall on the Rangely campus for use as an emergency medical treatment center should an overflow clinic become necessary.

Donating excess personal protective equipment (PPE) to area hospitals.

Providing students with IT equipment, support, housing, and basic needs for students that remained in the communities.



CNCC received state clearance for the college to resume Career Technical Training in May under strict protocols, allowing students to complete training that could only be delivered face to face. With approval to have summer classes both online and on campus, CNCC continues to be able to offer the education in ways that cater to our student’s learning styles and comfort levels. The fall semester starting August 24 will also offer on campus and online options for students.



Virtual ceremonies were created to honor students when traditional end-of-year celebrations, including honors and athletic ceremonies as well as graduation, were canceled. Please help celebrate the students’ accomplishments by going to the college’s website at http://www.CNCC.edu and checking out the ceremonies. All 2020 graduates have been invited to return to participate in the traditional graduate ceremony next Spring.

CNCC is taking advantage of the opportunities presented by this disruption.

“A silver lining for our current and future Spartans is that closures on our campuses allowed us the opportunity to make improvements, such as strengthening our Wi-Fi network, updating our website, new flooring in the cafeteria, fresh coats of paint for several buildings, and enhanced communications to name a few. All of these improvements are designed to provide our students with a stronger and more enjoyable Spartan experience,” Anderson said.

CNCC will continue to offer the 100 percent tuition buy-down for Rangely and Moffat County residents.

“The Rangely and Moffat County College District Boards and communities fund this amazing program providing the opportunity for students to go to college by essentially eliminating tuition for Rangely and Moffat County residents,” Anderson said. “The level of support shown by our communities has been outstanding and offers proof that we’re stronger when we stand together.”

This year CNCC will offer even more support to students through new scholarship opportunities, utilizing Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding, and by reducing requirements on current scholarship programs to allow more students to qualify. This combination of financial support along with the personal one-on-one service CNCC provides, has made becoming a CNCC Spartan easier or more affordable than ever.

Registration is open for summer and fall classes. Contact CNCC to learn more at 1-800-562-1105, admissions@cncc.edu or go at http://www.cncc.edu/start-here to apply and register today.