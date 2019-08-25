Spartan Scramble golf tourney to raise funds for CNCC scholarships

The Colorado Northwestern Community College Foundation will hold its inaugural Spartan Scramble golf tournament Saturday, Sept. 14 at Yampa Valley Golf Course.

The tournament tees off at 10 a.m. and will raise funds for student scholarships.

Registration is $300 for a team or $75 per player. Registration includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, and lunch. There will be a silent auction during the tournament as well and opportunities to play games for prizes.

Additional prizes will be provided to the winning team as well as to those who win the closest-to-the-pin and longest putt contests.

“Each year the CNCC Foundation receives several matching opportunities for scholarship funds,” said Sue Samaniego, CNCC foundation director, in a news release from the organization. “The Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative, a program of the Colorado Department of Higher Education, provides matching scholarship funds through a variety of programs including the Colorado Community College System, Moffat and Rio Blanco counties, and workforce development. CNCC has been granted matches through each of these programs totaling over $40,000. This doubles the impact of every dollar raised in this tournament.”

The winning team will receive a traveling trophy, which will be returned next year for the winners of next year’s tournament.

“The trophy design will be a surprise to all,” Samaniego said. “Rodney Beason at The Embroidery Shoppe assures me it will be unique and likely quite large.”

Sponsorship opportunities are also still available and are available with registration forms online at cncc.edu/home/foundation or cncc.edu/images/Spartan_Scramble_Brouchure_B.pdf. Forms are also available at the golf course.

Registration and sponsorships are due by Aug. 30.

For more information, contact Sue Samaniego at 970-675-3216 or sue.samaniego@cncc.edu.