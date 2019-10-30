Soup-er supper: Empty Bowl Fundraiser a tasty success for St. Michael’s Community Kitchen

Participants at a previous Empty Bowl fundraiser line up to fill their keepsake bowls with soups donated by local restaurants. This year's event raised $3,900 for the community kitchen.

Community members turned out in droves to St. Michael’s Community Kitchen Oct. 25 for the annual Empty Bowl Fundraiser, raising more than $3,900 for the community kitchen.

The fundraiser, organized by Kitchen Director Robin Schiffbauer, sold nearly 300 bowls made by hand by local artists and served between 26 to 28 gallons of soup, according to kitchen volunteer Beth Newkirk.

“We’re just so grateful to the community for supporting us once again,” Newkirk said. “This is a very tight-knit community, so to see the support we received through this event again this year was amazing.”

According to Newkirk, 15 volunteers worked the event and helped serve between soup and more than 300 biscuits. Soups at the event were donated by local restaurants, and included a mix of different kinds of chili, cream and potato, homemade chicken noodle, cheese and broccoli, and zuppa, among others.

The $3,900 raised helps fund the kitchen, which serves two meals weekly, which start at noon Tuesdays and 4:30 p.m. Thursdays. On top of those meals, the kitchen delivers more than 120 meals a week to shut-ins throughout the community.

“That money goes towards the meals throughout the year,” Newkirk said. “It helps us cover whatever supplies we need after businesses donate food.”

According to Newkirk, Walmart and City Market donate various foods to the kitchen, while ranches donate beef and pork to help the kitchen — which is run by volunteer cooks and delivery drivers — make meals for the community.

Now that the yearly fundraiser has come and gone for the community kitchen, Newkirk says the focus has turned to the holiday meals.

“We want to make sure people have a hot, home-cooked meal on the holidays,” Newkirk said.

