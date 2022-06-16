Solar co-op to host free information sessions

Next week the Northwest Solar Co-op will host free information sessions in Craig, Steamboat Springs and Meeker for anyone who is interested in learning more.

The Northwest Solar Co-op is a group of local residents and businesses who are coming together to make a transition to solar. The co-op is organized by nonprofit group Solar United Neighbors, in partnership with Routt County and Steamboat Springs.

The idea behind the solar co-op is to get a large group of community members together who are interested in purchasing solar systems, and using the large number of prospective solar users to leverage better pricing for equipment and installation.

So far, more than 40 community members have signed up to be a part of the co-op. The informational sessions will be an opportunity for residents to learn more about going solar from experts in the field.

According to a press release, the events will discuss the process of going solar with the co-op, solar technology and financing. Attendees will also be able to connect with other residents who are interested in installing solar. The events are a part of the co-op’s mission to make solar easier and more accessible to Northwest Colorado communities.

The Steamboat Springs solar meet-and-greet will be from 6-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 22, at Storm Peak Brewing. There will be a free beer for the first 30 attendees.

The Craig Chamber of Commerce will host a solar lunch and learn from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at the Yampa Building, 775 Yampa Ave. Lunch will be provided for participants, and organizers are asking for people to register prior to the meeting.

Also, a solar social will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, at Smoking River Brewing Company in Meeker with snacks and a free beer for the first 10 attendees.

To register, email coteam@solarunitedneighbors.org or go SolarUnitedNeighbors.org/northwest and go to the events tab.

These sessions are provided for free and attending the event isn’t a commitment to buy a solar system. According to Solar United Neighbors, joining the co-op is a way for members to learn about solar energy and leverage their numbers to purchase solar systems at more competitive prices and higher quality, with the guidance from solar experts.

Through the process, Solar United Neighbors will complete a competitive bidding process and remain vendor neutral, while the co-op members will select a single solar company to complete the installations.

Funding for the program is being provided by Routt County, the City of Steamboat Springs and the Craig-Sheckman Family Foundation. Other local partners supporting the program include the Craig Chamber of Commerce, Yampa Valley Sustainability Council, Alpine Bank and Meeker Chamber of Commerce.

The Northwest Solar Co-op is open to new members to join through Sept. 2, and anyone interested in signing up can do so at Solarunitedneighbors.org/northwest .