Sober Living Home planned for property north of Craig

April Guggianna, left, and her husband, Roland, pose for a photograph. The couple is working to put together a sober living facility north of town.

Courtesy April Guggianna

A couple who moved to Craig last fall is hoping to bring what they see as a much-needed resource to the region: a full-service, live-in sober-living facility.

April Guggianna has wanted to do this for a long time, and finally, the California emigree has found the space, 20 miles outside of Craig, where she can make it happen.

With her husband, Roland, Guggianna, who has been a counselor in California for nearly three decades, is working to build the kind of facility that mirrors one in which the financially better-off might seek treatment, but is still targeted toward those who can’t normally afford luxurious recovery space.

“This has always been my dream,” Guggianna said. “We are making this program as if it was a paid-for program — lots of benefits, excellent outings, hiking, camping, river rafting, fishing, skiing, sledding — all activities we’ll provide to them under our nonprofit status. I want to give them the opportunity to have a beautiful, serene environment.”

The facility is yet to be built, and Guggianna said she must raise $240,000 to make it all happen. But she’s confident that through fundraising and grants, it can come to pass.

The land, 22 acres off Highway 13, is already under the nonprofit’s control, along with the main house. Guggianna said she’s looking into purchasing a few two- to three-bedroom modular homes to house up to six members of each gender for the six-month, four-phase program she’s proposing.

“Phase 1 is two weeks, on the property, no visits,” Guggianna said. “They participate in groups and doing paperwork. Then Phase 2 is two weeks to 30 days, and they get visits from family, sponsors, whoever, once monthly, and go to outside meetings. Phase 3 is two months to three months, they get visits two times monthly, they’re on a job search, can attend outings, and they get a six-hour community pass. Then Phase 4 is three to six months, they have a job, or they’re going to school, they get visits once a weekend, and a once-monthly overnight pass.”

Guggianna said she looked in the region and didn’t find any comparable programs. And for her, this is personal.

“What I saw in 28 years in California is a lot of these places, participants get detoxed and then a three- to six-month drug program and they’re back on the street,” she said. “My daughter is in addiction, my brother-in-law is in addiction, and my daughter has been to every drug rehab program you can think of. You have to be willing.”

That’s why Guggianna said the program will be voluntary, but she’s been in touch with detention centers and treatment centers that might refer out the potentially positive alternative for someone to get healthy.

“We’d love to get it up and running as soon as possible, but it goes with donations, grant writing,” she said. “We got our nonprofit status, so we’re looking for grant writers.”

A GoFundMe for the project can be found at https://gofund.me/40a061af .