Snowshoeing events planned at Elkhead State Park

Residents wanting to experience the outdoor recreational experience that is snowshoeing while also learning about local history and geological features will now have the opportunity to do so, thanks to a partnership between Craig Parks & Recreation and Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Each Saturday in the month of February, the two organizations will host free snowshoeing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Elkhead State Park, taking residents around various trails in the area.

According to parks and rec, spaces are limited due to COVID-19 precautions. Eight people will be allowed in each group on Saturdays. In addition to the snowshoeing, parks and wildlife will be giving interpretive lectures about Elkhead.

“Craig Parks & Recreation and Colorado Parks & Wildlife are excited to offer snowshoeing opportunities to family members within the community,” according to a news release. “We want to encourage families to enjoy the beauty surrounding Craig and bring awareness to how accessible nature can be during the winter months. Snowshoeing is a very easy to mild form of exercising and can be very beneficial in relieving stress for all ages. For children at a younger age, we want to provide the beneficial opportunities that outdoor recreation provides in order to promote overall health and well-being.

“We plan on having a minimum of 4 separate trips,” the news release states. “Elkhead offers a variety of easy to moderate trails that interconnect, so if a family has the desire to keep going past the planned trail, that freedom is there. We want this program to be fun and enjoyable so that anyone feels they can do it without hesitation.”

Currently, parks and rec has the Mountain View Trail (3.33 miles) and the Sand Rocks Trail (4.5 miles) lined up for trips on Feb. 20 and Feb. 27.

Those wanting to participate are asked to contact Travis Sanford of the Parks and Recreation Department at 970-826-2006, or via email at tsanford@ci.craig.co.us to reserve a spot in advance. All reservations are on a first come first serve entry until the program has filled up.

Once a spot is reserved, participants will be fitted for snowshoes at City Hall the Friday before the trip, where snowshoes and poles will be provided to use during the outing free of charge. Participants must drive their own vehicle.

Participants are instructed to bring their own food and water and whatever gear they feel is necessary. Additionally, participants must have at least one parent or guardian with a valid driver’s license, and those participating must leave the park when the program is over, unless a valid Colorado State Parks Pass is present.

jcarney@craigdailypress.com