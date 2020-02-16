Snowmobiler dies in North Routt on Friday

A man died Friday evening while snowmobiling in Diamond Park in North Routt, according to Routt County Coroner Rob Ryg.

File Photo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A 60-year-old man died Friday night while snowmobiling in North Routt, according to Routt County Coroner Rob Ryg.

The man was snowmobiling in Diamond Park with his two brothers when he suffered a medical emergency, Ryg said.

At 1:19 p.m., first responders received a report that the man had lost consciousness and was not breathing. His brothers performed CPR until help arrived. A medical helicopter responded but could not land due to the terrain, Ryg said.

Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers arrived on scene but resuscitation efforts were not successful.

The man Michael Metzler, from Cheyenne, Wyoming, was pronounced dead at 6:15 p.m., according to Ryg.

The coroner will perform an autopsy at the beginning of the week to determine an official cause of death.