Snowmobile Club hosts poker run Saturday to raise money for local scholarships

The Northwest Colorado Snowmobile Club is hosting a poker run on Saturday, Feb. 4, to raise money for a local scholarship fund.

The poker run will take place at the Freeman Reservoir Trailhead parking lot, with registration held between 9:30 a.m. and noon. Card stations will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and participation costs $10 per hand or $40 for five hands. There will be cash prizes for the top three players, plus prizes donated from local businesses.

Following the poker run, there will be an awards banquet at 5:30 p.m. at the Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion. A chili dinner will be available for purchase from Moffat County Search and Rescue, which will be $12 for adults, and $5 for children under 12.

For more, go to NorthwestColoradoSnowmobileClub.org or follow Northwest Colorado Snowmobile Club on Facebook.