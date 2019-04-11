Snow tires, chains or AWD could be mandatory for I-70 motorists all winter long

DENVER — Motorists are breaking the law if they try to traverse snow-covered mountain roads in Colorado in two-wheel drive vehicles without specialized tires, chains or other grip-control devices.

But now a bill that's nearing passage in the state legislature would make Colorado's traction statute a snow-or-shine, all-winter-long policy on Interstate 70, mandating that from September through May drivers traveling between Morrison and Dotsero prepare their vehicles for whatever Mother Nature has in store.

The measure would impact the stretch of I-70 between mileposts 133 and 259.

And there's more: The measure also instructs the Colorado Department of Transportation to explore how to best educate the public about the would-be law and enforce it. Checkpoints are one possible tool to ensure the policy is being followed.

"Sometimes one side of (the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels) is spring and the other side of Eisenhower is a whiteout," said state Sen. Kerry Donovan, a Vail Democrat. "You can't react in that amount of time — instantaneously putting on snow tires. Winter can come at any moment."

