Snow predicted to fall in Moffat County most of the week of March 3

After a mild end to February, March roared in with one of the biggest snowstorms of the year and the National Weather Service is predicting storms will continue most of the week.

“Snow will continue through much of the period, decreasing from the north on Monday. Total snowfall accumulations in the mountains will generally range from 12 to 24 inches with favored peaks and ridges receiving 36 inches or more. Valleys will have some snow, though accumulations will be limited by mild temperatures,” states the NWS hazardous weather outlook.

By Tuesday only a few lingering snow showers are expected in the mountains, but Wednesday through Sunday an “unsettled pattern will bring additional snowfall during the latter part of the week,” the outlook stated.

As the snow increased, temperatures have been decreasing with daytime highs in the 20s and 30s. Temperatures are expected to rise later in the week with highs in the mid-40s by the end of the week.

March is traditionally the snowiest month in Colorado. Some parts of the state were reporting accumulations in feet instead of inches.

The heavy snowfall prompted the Colorado Avalanche Information Center to issue an avalanche warning for the northern and central mountains effective into Monday morning.

Brandon Ciullo was on Interstate 70 when he captured a video of an avalanche in Ten Mile Canyon between Frisco and Copper Mountain.

For a detailed avalanche forecast, go to Colorado.gov/avalanche.