Snow needs to fall at 200% of normal through April for Colorado’s snowpack to catch up

AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

Masaaki Yoshino, 31 of Hiroshima, Japan, rides his bike along Highway 285 south of Jefferson as temperatures hit the mid-40s on Thursday, January 4, 2018. Colorado is experiencing a record low snowfall during the 2017-18 winter season.

Despite better than normal snowfall in February, Colorado's snowpack is still well below where it should be by now.

Snowpack statewide improved 13 percent, but still was only 72 percent of normal as of March 1 with only a month before river basins typically reach their peak accumulations, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Conservation Service. Additionally, the snowpack is just over half of what it was last year.

Brian Domonkos, NRCS's Colorado snow survey supervisor, said more than 200 percent of normal snowfall would be needed through the end of April to overcome current deficits. He said that would be difficult to reach following some of the driest months on record.

