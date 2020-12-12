Snow, holiday spirit puts Craig residents in the Christmas mood

A fresh, thick coat of snow provided the perfect backdrop to Saturday’s Downhome Christmas event, hosted by the Downtown Business Association along Yampa Avenue.

With a fresh layer of powder, cold temperatures and the perfect Christmas treats, a handful of downtown businesses that participated helped residents get into the Christmas spirit.

The event had 15 businesses participating including The Embroidery Shoppe, K S Kreations, Moffat Mercantile, Kitchen A la More, Kester Jewelry, the Jungle Pet Shop, Buckaroos Boutique and more.

Residents that participated in Downhome Christmas had extra incentive to visit as many of the 14 stores downtown as possible, thanks to a North Pole passport that had to be signed by each business they visited. Once the passport was filled out, residents then had to take the passports to the Craig Chamber of Commerce, giving themselves a chance to win one of two $250 prizes in spree bucks. The chamber was billed as the “North Pole” for the event.

Aside from the passport, all of the stores participating in Downhome Christmas had various sales for customers, along with events for kids.

Moffat Mercantile had kids participate in putting together reindeer food, which was made up of oatmeal and a choice of either green or red sprinkles.

Many of the businesses had an all-hands-on-deck approach for the event with, the owner of the Mercantile, Tammy Villard, receiving help from her and her two daughters, especially in making the reindeer food. At the Community Budget Center, Executive Director Karen Brown had a full staff inside the store, and served up hot chocolate to customers escaping the cold outside.

While some residents came specifically for the event, others like Kenya Morse said that she was inspired to come out to just see what the downtown businesses had in stock. Most of the residents were walking up and down Victory Way, shopping at all of the participating businesses.

Early on in the day, Kelsie Barnes said she came out to the event to specifically take part with her daughter. She also enjoyed getting the stamps with her daughter, which she said was a “a good idea” for Downhome Christmas to implement this year.

At the Community Budget Center, Beth Gilchrist said that she was inspired to come out not just for the event, but to support downtown businesses by completing her Christmas shopping. The hot chocolate was a nice added touch for Gilchrist.

“I came in here and these guys offered me hot chocolate and marshmallows. This is a great place to go,” Gilchrist said.

