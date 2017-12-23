Snow expected for Christmas in Craig; CDOT issues safety advisory amid mountain snowstorm

I-70 between Vail Pass and Empire was closed on and off all afternoon Saturday due to multiple accidents. Harsh weather conditions are creating an unsafe driving environment.

"Crews are working to reposition their plows to focus on westbound from Empire to the tunnel," the CDOT release said.

The National Weather Service (NWS) predicts a winter weather advisory will be in effect until 11 p.m. tonight, bringing heavy snow in spots, blowing snow, slippery road conditions and poor visibility.

"There is a potential for high gusty winds in some areas as well," CDOT advises.

The winter weather advisory includes the mountains of Summit County, the Mosquito Mountain Range, and the Indian Peaks (Berthoud Pass, Breckenridge, East Slopes of Mosquito Mountain Range, East Slopes Southern Gore Range, Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnels, Indian Peaks, Kenosha Mountains, Mount Evans, Williams Forks Mountains and Winter Park.

Recommended Stories For You

Snow accumulation is predicted to be between 4 and 8 inches in some of the heavier areas. "Motorists should also be advised of potential avalanche mitigation on Loveland Pass and Berthoud Pass Sunday morning," the release also advised. "The avalanche control work will cause travel delays while operations are taking place and plows then clear the roads."

“We strongly urge motorists to take it slow when traveling to your destination," said Kyle Lester, CDOT Director of Highway Maintenance.

A late Saturday evening closure of US Highway 40 along Rabbit Ears Pass was also issued by CDOT.

For updates on road conditions, visit cotrip.org.

In Moffat County, chances of precipitation remain high throughout the holiday weekend. National Weather Service predicts a sunny start to Christmas Eve during the early day before moving to a 70 percent chance of snow showers overnight with as much as three inches of snow.

Christmas Day will see the activity continue in the morning with strong winds expected as well.

Updates can be found at weather.gov.