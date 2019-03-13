Snow Day: Moffat County School District cancels classes for Thursday

Moffat County School District announced Wednesday night that it will cancel school for Thursday, March 14.

Following a burst of winter weather Wednesday and numerous road issues, district administrators opted to shut down operations for the day.

“We have been informed that roads, including district bus routes, will not be safe for travel tomorrow, Thursday, March 14th,” according to notifications going out to parents and on the district’s Facebook page. “Therefore, school is cancelled district wide tomorrow. We anticipate school will resume as scheduled on Friday, March 15th.”

The post added that activities for the Boys & Girls Club of Craig will be cancelled as well for Thursday.

Parents will also receive the message via phone calls and emails.

“We wanted you to have this information as soon as we were able to make an informed decision and decided not to wait until tomorrow morning,” stated Superintendent Dave Ulrich in his message.

Watch for further updates at https://www.facebook.com/Moffat-County-School-District-RE-1-174305236622935/.