Snow can’t spoil Down Home Christmas in downtown Craig

Isabella Fandel and Jenna Hyer get some extra warmth while eating their s'mores at Down Home Christmas.

Andy Bockelman

An abundance of wintertime powder Saturday afternoon only made the atmosphere feel all the more Christmas-y in Alice Pleasant Park.

Snow hit hard and so did the crowds during the Down Home Christmas celebration hosted by Downtown Business Association.

Between free cookies and cocoa, a reindeer food station, Elfie Selfies and fire pits for roasting chestnuts, marshmallows and s’mores, horse-drawn transports between the park and Alice Pleasant Park as well as live music throughout the day made for plentiful entertainment.

Mother Nature did her part as well, as a pile of freshly plowed snow provided winter delights for young kids.