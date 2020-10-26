Snow blankets East Troublesome Fire

Thanks to Sunday’s snow storm, the East Troublesome Fire didn’t grow in size and it’s expected to stay inactive while snow is on the ground.

In a Monday morning briefing, Incident Commander Noel Livingston said the fire received anywhere from six inches to a foot of snow on Sunday.

With snow on the ground the fire isn’t expected to grow, however, Livingston noted that the snow didn’t put the fire out.

Crews will continue working on building containment lines so that if the ground dries out and the temperatures warm back up, the fire hopefully won’t be able to spread again.

The primary focus for officials on Monday and in the following days is to get people back to their homes, Livingston said.

The fire remains at 192,560 acres.