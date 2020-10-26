Snow blankets East Troublesome Fire
Thanks to Sunday’s snow storm, the East Troublesome Fire didn’t grow in size and it’s expected to stay inactive while snow is on the ground.
In a Monday morning briefing, Incident Commander Noel Livingston said the fire received anywhere from six inches to a foot of snow on Sunday.
With snow on the ground the fire isn’t expected to grow, however, Livingston noted that the snow didn’t put the fire out.
Crews will continue working on building containment lines so that if the ground dries out and the temperatures warm back up, the fire hopefully won’t be able to spread again.
The primary focus for officials on Monday and in the following days is to get people back to their homes, Livingston said.
The fire remains at 192,560 acres.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User