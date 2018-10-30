Small pickup truck lands in ditch north of Craig

CRAIG — A small pickup truck crashed about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 30, landing in a ditch off Colorado Highway 13, north of Craig between Rocky Mountain Auto and the city of Craig shop.

The driver appeared to be injured and was receiving treatment on the scene by Memorial Regional Health Emergency Medical Service.

No other details about the crash were immediately available, as emergency responders provided assistance.

The Craig Police Department is investigating the incident. Also responding were Craig Fire Rescue and Colorado Parks & Wildlife. Colorado State Patrol provided traffic control to allow Colo. 13 to remain open.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.