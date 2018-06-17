Small house fire in Craig Friday sends woman to Denver hospital

CRAIG — First responders extinguished a small fire in a home at Rams Horn Mobile Home Park about 12:30 a.m. Friday, June 15, and a woman, the only occupant of the house, was transported to a Denver hospital for treatment.

The fire was isolated to a chair in the living room and was caused by unattended smoking materials, said Moffat County Sheriff KC Hume, who also was acting in his role as fire chief during the call. He added that the chair was extinguished and removed from the home.

In addition to the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, the Craig Police Department, Craig Fire Rescue and Memorial Regional Health Emergency Medical Service responded to the incident.

Firefighters had to break a bedroom window to help mobile home owner Delite Klinkhammer, 73, of Craig escape, according to her daughter, Darci Rogers.

No other people, pets or structures were damaged.

Klinkhammer was in bed at the time of the fire and, though she didn’t suffer any burns, she did sustain minor cuts from being pulled through the window and severe smoke inhalation requiring her transport from The Memorial Hospital in Craig to Swedish Medical Center in Denver, Rogers said.

This is the latest in a series of difficulties experienced by the family.

Rogers’ husband, Paul Rogers — who was a salesman for both Victory Motors and dealerships, owned by Scott Cook — is nearing the end of his nearly four-year fight against lung cancer, and Darci Rogers was recently hospitalized to have her gallbladder removed.

The fire at her mother’s home happened days before the family planned to move Klinkhammer into assisted living and help her sell her house.

“She’s just devastated by the loss,” Dacri Rogers said.

Until inspections have been completed, the family can’t be sure of the extent of the damage or how quickly the home can be repaired. Darci Rodgers said her mother is expected to be moved from the hospital to a rehabilitation facility this week, but added they are not sure when she might return to Craig.

Shelli Shelton, another of Klinkhammer’s daughters, lives in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and is coordinating her mother’s care and delivering messages of hope and healing. Shelton can be reached at 307-421-0182.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.