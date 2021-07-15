Small fire put out out south of Craig Thursday
Firefighters responded to and put out a fire off of Moffat County Road 107 south of Craig Thursday afternoon, according to Moffat County Sheriff KC Hume in a text message.
Hume described the fire as “small” about 1:15 p.m. and reported all engines were headed back to Craig by just after 1:30 p.m.
