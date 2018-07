Small fire flares to life along railroad tracks near Mountain Meats in Craig

CRAIG — Craig Fire/Rescue was swift to douse a small fire burning in grass and debris piles alongside the railroad tracks near Mountain Meats in Craig.

Firefighters along with Craig Police Department, Colorado State Patrol, Moffat County Sheriff’s Office and Memorial Regional Health Emergency Medical Services all responded to the call at about 7 p.m. Thursday.

The fire threatened several tanker trucks, but did not appear to cause any damage, according to scanner traffic. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The Craig Press will update this story if more information becomes available.