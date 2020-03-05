Small Business Grant program rolls out for second year in Craig

Downtown Books and Sundrop Custom Framing got a major facelift, as seen in these before and after photos.

Craig Press/courtesy photo

Following a successful first year in action, the Small Business Grant program is back for a second year and is currently accepting applications, according to City of Craig Administrative Assistant Melanie Kilpatrick.

The City of Craig handed out more than $79,000 in small business grants to local businesses looking to spruce up their storefronts. Of the roughly $80,000 budgeted for the program, Kilpatrick says the receipts totaled $79,723.91.

Each grant had to be matched by the business and had to be used for facade or capital improvements, among other requirements. In total, more than $267,000 was invested in local businesses in 2019, mainly in the downtown portion of Craig.

According to prior Craig Press reporting, Pam Young’s Sundrop Custom Framing was perhaps the first to begin work on their facade in June. Roughly 12 businesses were awarded grants in 2019.

Despite most of the upgrades occurring downtown, Kilpatrick was quick to point out that the program isn’t exclusive to downtown businesses.

“It certainly wasn’t just exclusive to downtown last year,” Kilpatrick said.”There was a recognition last year that seemed to be contagious; there was community pride aspect to the improvements. As other businesses saw those around them receive grants and start work, it just created this surge to make things look really nice downtown.”

This year, Kilpatrick says the City of Craig has budgeted roughly $85,000 for the 2020 Small Business Grant program through the Economic Development Committee.

The application window opened on March 1, and is a first-come, first-serve style award process.

“This program is open to all of Craig,” Kilpatrick added. There’s still some hope for some downtown improvements, but it’s available to all businesses with property in commercial zones.

Kilpatrick added that applications will be accepted until Sept. 16, 2020. However, she estimates that funds will be allocated before that deadline date. The EDC generally reviews applications on a monthly basis, and will award funds as they deem applicable.

For more information, please contact Kilpatrick at 970-826-2016, or visit http://www.ci.craig.co.us.

