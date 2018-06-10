Small brush fire near Craig airport quickly contained

CRAIG — A small brush fire sparked up Sunday, June 10, near the Craig airport on the north side of Colorado Highway 394, about four miles south of Craig.

Craig Fire Rescue responded about 6:50 p.m. to the blaze, according to Battalion Chief Troy Hampton.

The fire burned less than an acre and was under control in about 15 minutes. No structures were threatened, and no one was injured by the fire.

The cause is under investigation by the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office.

In addition to Craig Fire Rescue and the sheriff’s office, Memorial Regional Health Emergency Services also responded to the scene.

Northwest Colorado has been under a Red Flag fire warning that ended at 10 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Grand Junction.

Hampton said he knows of no other fires currently reported in Northwest Colorado. Haze in the area is most likely smoke from fires burning to the south, near Walcott, and 416 fire burning near Durango.

Hot, dry conditions will continue Monday. From midweek onwards, the chance for precipitation increases into the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Grand Junction.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.