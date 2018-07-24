Sleeping man asked to leave the fairgrounds: On the Record — Monday, July 23

Craig Police Department

Monday, July 23

4:16 a.m. On the 800 block of Villa View Drive, Craig Police Department officers responded to a residential panic alarm. Officers investigated and determined everything was OK.

5:52 a.m. At the Moffat County Fairgrounds, a caller reported seeing a suspicious man in the area. When officers arrived, they found a man sleeping near the grandstands. He was asked to leave.

9:16 a.m. On the 500 block of Tucker Street, a caller reported a stolen bicycle cart. The incident is under investigation.

10:35 a.m. On the 500 block of Green Street, a caller reported seeing a suspicious man sleeping in area. Officers were unable to locate the man.

Recommended Stories For You

12:13 p.m. On the 600 block of Russell Street, a caller reported his wallet was stolen from his vehicle.

4:03 p.m. On the 400 block of East Fourth Street, officers responded to a two-car crash. Both vehicles sustained minor damage, and no one was hurt.

7:47 p.m. At Hospital Loop, officers responded to a reported assault in the emergency room.

10:25 p.m. At the intersection of Victory Way and Tucker Street, officers issued a bicyclist a citation.

10:45 p.m. On the 700 block of Russell Street, a caller reported a broken window.

11:06 p.m. On the 700 block of Victory Way, officers responded to a report of suspicious women in the area. Officers investigated and determined everything was OK.

11:57 p.m. On the 400 block of East Fourth Street, officers arrested a 21-year-old Craig man for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, illegal possession of a weapon and unlawful sale of a controlled substance.