Skunk Creek Fire 100 percent contained Wednesday, July 11

A fire that is contained or controlled is not out, and worsening conditions can contribute to loss of containment and/or control of a fire, as was the case recently with the Divide Fire north of Craig.

• Controlled: Has been contained with a completion of control line around a fire, any spot fires and any interior islands to be saved; burned out any unburned area adjacent to the fire side of the control lines; and cooled down all hotspots that are immediate threats to the control line, until the lines can reasonably be expected to hold under foreseeable conditions.

• Contained: A control line has been completed around the fire, and any associated spot fires, which can reasonably be expected to stop the fire’s spread.

Fires are classified by several status types, including contained, controlled and out.

CRAIG — Firefighters reported Wednesday, July 11, they had fully contained the 620-acre Skunk Creek Fire. Crews will continue to patrol and mop up.

On Wednesday, 124 firefighters worked the fire, which is 30 miles north of Craig near the Wyoming border. Some rain fell on the fire Tuesday and Wednesday. The latest information on the Skunk Creek Fire is available at inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5908/.

Crews from local fire departments, Moffat and Rio Blanco counties and Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, joined by federal agencies, have continued to work a number of new fire starts the past several days. The new starts are thought to have been caused by lightning strikes moving through the area.

Though some areas in Northwest Colorado are receiving rain, fire danger remains high. Fire officials urge the public to continue to be aware of the extreme fire conditions in the county and region.

A Type 2 incident management team assumed command of the Fawn, Ridge Top, Smith and Sprague fires in Rio Blanco County on Wednesday. Information about those fires is available at inciweb.nwcg.gov.