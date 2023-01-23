Six arrested after multiple law enforcement agencies serve stolen vehicle warrant near Silt

Numerous stolen vehicles, methamphetamine, marijuana and firearms were discovered at this property near Silt by law enforcement on Thursday.

Garfield County Sheriff’s Office/Courtesy photo

Multiple stolen vehicles, over a pound of methamphetamine and four firearms were discovered Thursday after the Rifle Police Department and other law enforcement agencies served a stolen vehicle warrant on a property near Silt, a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office news release states.

Responding law enforcement agencies also included the multi-jurisdictional task force, SPEAR, which was assisted by Colorado River Fire Rescue and Garfield County Emergency Communication Authority.

“In the process of contacting people at the property, investigators observed items related to the use of controlled substances,” the release states. “Investigators then cleared the property of additional people to avoid the destruction of evidence and for officer safety.”

Law enforcement then obtained a second, more broad search warrant and discovered the items noted above as well as 9 pounds of marijuana, according to the release. In total three stolen vehicles and three stolen motorcycles were recovered.

Those arrested face a variety of charges ranging from assault on a police officer, outstanding warrants and possession with intent to distribute, the release states.