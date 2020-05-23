Sisters: Allie and Alyssa Broyles will graduate in the same senior class, yet they’re entirely different

Alyssa, left, and Allie Broyles in their senior photo. The two are 11 months apart and will graduate in the same class.

At first glance, you may not believe Allie and Alyssa Broyles are sisters, let alone sisters close enough in age to graduate in the same senior class. They don’t even look like they’d be friends.

“We are two completely different people,” Allie said. “ No one thinks we are sisters. Alyssa plays video games, but I’m more into makeup and clothes. She’s more tomboy, and I’m more girly girl.”

The two are 11 months apart. They’ve asked their mother if she meant for that to happen, and the answer is, well, no.

“It wasn’t in her plan,” Allie said, “but she says she’s glad it happened.”

Allie answers for the two quite a bit. She’s the oldest and takes charge a bit more as a result. She is already 18, and she believes she’s the oldest in the class. She has a June birthday, and her parents preferred to hold her back rather than send her to kindergarten, especially given that she would have a chance to share her first year with Alyssa.

“I do think I’m the more responsible one,” Allie said and laughed. “At least she has me to help her.”

But as their senior picture shows, the one with Allie resting her head on Alyssa’s arm, they are close despite their differences. They have the same group of friends, for the most part, and try to enroll in the same classes.

“That way, we have the comfort of each other if we don’t know anyone in class,” Allie said. “We do have separate friends and different lives, but if we have no one else to go to, we will go to each other.”

They were glad to have each other during the quarantine, save for two weeks when Alyssa shut herself in her room after suffering through what doctors believe was a mild case of the coronavirus. She believes she got it during a shift at Wal-Mart just before the virus surfaced and all the precautions took hold.

They, along with their younger brother, entertained each other playing video games once she was able to leave her room during their quarantine.

“If I’m bored,” Allie said, “I know I can bug her.”

They will both attend Colorado State University in Fort Collins. Allie wants to study psychology, and Alyssa wants to go into journalism. They may not, then, be able to take the same classes. But they also know they have the comfort of each other when they don’t know anyone else.

“No matter what,” Alyssa said, “we still have each other.”