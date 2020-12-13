Single vehicle rollover sends Moffat County teenager to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Colorado State Patrol responded to a single vehicle rollover crash around 2:32 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 13 that sent a 15-year-old Moffat County teenager to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to a press release from CSP.

The rollover crash occurred on Moffat County Road 31 near milepost 1 in rural Moffat County roughly 2 miles north of Craig, CSP said.

A gray 2004 Dodge Ram pickup was being driven northbound on Moffat County Road 31 by a 20 year old male from Craig. According to CSP, the driver lost control of the truck and it rolled off the left side of the roadway.

A 20-year-old male passenger from Vernal, Utah suffered minor injuries, and a 16-year-old female passenger from Craig suffered minor injuries. A 15-year-old female passenger from Craig suffered life threatening injuries during the crash, CSP said. All occupants from the Dodge were transported to Memorial Regional Health.

No occupants of the Dodge were wearing safety belts at the time of the crash, and alcohol is suspected as being a contributing factor in this crash, CSP said. Names are not being released at this time as the investigation is still ongoing.

Members of the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) Vehicular Crime Unit (VCU) are currently investigating the crash. Assisting CSP with the investigation are the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, MRH Ambulance, and Craig Fire / EMS.

This is a developing story. The Craig Press will provide more information as it becomes available.

