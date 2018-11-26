Single-vehicle rollover results in destruction of fuel pumps at Maybell General Store

MAYBELL — The Maybell General Store is minus its fuel pumps following a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening.

According to Capt. Douglas J. Conrad, with Colorado State Patrol, the crash occurred about 9:32 p.m. Sunday, when a 48-year-old Brooklyn, New York man was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 40 and drove his 2010 Subaru off the right side of the roadway.

Conrad reported the man’s vehicle rolled and ultimately destroyed the fuel pumps at the Maybell General Store. The driver was not injured, and CSP reported he was not impaired.

He was cited and released at the scene.

According to Mary Schminkey, owner of Maybell General Store, the business remains open, but replacing the fuel pumps may take as long as four weeks. She said she is working with an equipment distributor out of Grand Junction in an attempt to get the pumps replaced sooner.