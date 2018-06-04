Single-vehicle rollover crash in Craig closes intersection at US 40, Stock Drive

Editors Note: This story has been updated.

CRAIG — The intersection of U.S. Highway 40 and East First Street/Stock Drive, has reopened after a single-vehicle rollover crash temporarily closed the intersection for about two hours on Monday, June 4.

At about 2:30 p.m., a semi-truck carrying a large roll-off dumpster, which appeared to have been traveling west on the highway, apparently attempted a southbound turn onto East First Street — near the old Drive Inn — and rolled, coming to rest just north and west of the railroad tracks and spilling the contents of the roll-off dumpster onto the shoulder of the road, said Craig Police Department Sergeant Marvin Cameron.

The driver — 35-year-old Craig resident Christopher Backes — and sole occupant of the vehicle was treated at the scene and then transported to The Memorial Hospital in Craig for treatment of lacerations to his arm and back.

The wreck did not encroach upon nearby railroad tracks, however, Union Pacific was contacted to prevent trains from using that section of rail during the cleanup and investigation, said Moffat County Sheriff KC Hume.

Backes was wearing a seatbelt at the time and was not ejected from the vehicle.

Recommended Stories For You

“We believe speed is a factor and that he will be charged with reckless driving,” Cameron said.

Craig Police Department began the investigation that was turned over to the Colorado State Patrol.

The Craig Police Department, Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol, Craig Fire Rescue and Memorial Regional Health Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene.

The scene was cleaned up and the intersection reopened by about 4:45 p.m.

“I would like to thank the Moffat County Sheriff Office, Craig Fire Rescue, Colorado State Patrol Union Pacific and Axis Steele for their assistance for cleaning up the debris,” Cameron said.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.