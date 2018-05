Single vehicle accident on Highway 13 briefly closes one lane

CRAIG — The north-bound lane of Colorado Highway 13 near milepost 69 was closed briefly Thursday afternoon to allow emergency responders to assist with a single-vehicle accident.

A light-colored sports utility vehicle left the highway and drove across the ditch and through the fence, coming to rest in a field southeast of the road.

At the time of the crash, the roadway was wet, but it is not known if conditions contributed to the crash. No other information was at the scene.

Colorado State Patrol, Craig Fire/Rescue and Memorial Regional Health Emergency Medical Service all responded to the accident.