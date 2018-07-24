Silver Creek Fire grows in Routt National Forest as smaller fires are extinguished

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Silver Creek Fire — burning in Sarvis Creek Wilderness Area on the east side of Gore Mountain in Routt National Forest — grew to 85 acres Saturday after spreading in multiple directions.

The U.S. Forest Service plans to fight the fire, but there are no crews on scene because firefighters cannot safely access the area due to hazardous beetle-killed lodgepole pine trees, according to a news release. Aerial and lookout crews are working to determine where fire lines can safely be built.

Because of the fire, Sarvis Creek Wilderness Area is closed in addition to national forest land to the east, including the Red Dirt Reservoir area. The Sarvis and Silver Creek trails are closed at their east and west trailheads. About 20 miles of Forest Service Road 100, Buffalo Park Road, is closed from its intersection with Forest Service Roads 250 and 101 to Forest Service Road 317.

On Sunday, firefighters also responded to two small wildfires that ignited in Routt County. A fire south of Steamboat on private land near the intersection of Colorado Highway 131 and Routt County Road 14 burned about 5 acres, including a lean-to and a beehive, before it was contained. North of town, a second fire sparked off Routt County Road 44, about six miles north of the Steamboat Springs Airport. That blaze burned less than an acre. Both fires threatened homes before they were contained.

A storm that moved through the area Sunday brought cloud cover and lower temperatures but dropped only 0.02 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

"Even with the recent rain, conditions remain very dry and incidents can escalate quickly," Fire Chief Mel Stewart was quoted as saying in a news release. "Fortunately with the cooperation of our fire partners in West Routt, North Routt, Oak Creek and the BLM, we were able to jump on the wildfires quickly and keep them from growing."

Update on wildfires burning across Colorado

Spring Creek Fire

• Size: 108,045 acres

• Containment: 91 percent

• Location: 9 miles northeast of Ft. Garland

• Start date: June 27

• Cause: human

• More info: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5875/

• Photos: https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/SpringCreekFire/

416 Fire

• Size: 54,129

• Containment: 50 percent

• Location: 13 miles north of Durango

• Start date: June 1

• Cause: unknown

• More info: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5822/

• Photos: https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/416Fire/

Badger Creek Fire

• Size: 21,310 acres

• Containment: 93 percent

• Location: Snowy Range and Medicine Bow National Forests, Wyoming

• Start date: June 10

• Cause: unknown

• More info: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5836/

• Photos: https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/BadgerCreekFire/

Weston Pass Fire

• Size: 13,023 acres

• Containment: 93 percent

• Location: 9 miles southwest of Fairplay

• Start date: June 28

• Cause: lightning

• More info: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5876/

• Photos: https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/WestonPassFire/

Lake Christine Fire

• Size: 11,459 acres

• Containment: 32 percent

• Location: northwest of Basalt

• Start date: July 3

• Cause: human

• More info: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5895/

• Photos: https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/LakeChristineFire/

Burro Fire

• Size: 4,593 acres

• Containment: 95 percent

• Location: San Juan National Forest

• Start date: June 8

• Cause: under investigation

• More info: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5834/

• Photos: https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/BurroFire/

Sugarloaf Fire

• Size: 1,280 acres

• Containment: 35 percent

• Location: 13 miles southwest of Fraser

• Start date: June 28

• Cause: lightning

• More info: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5872/

• Photos: https://www.instagram.com/explore/tags/SugarloafFire/

Silver Creek Fire

• Size: 85 acres

• Containment: 0 percent

• Location: Gore Mountain

• Start date: July 19

• Cause: unknown (lightning suspected)

• More info: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5985/