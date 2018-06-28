Silver Bullet women’s golf tourney shoots July 14, 15

Registration is open for the 32nd annual Silver Bullet Ladies Golf Classic, which takes place July 14 and 15 at Yampa Valley Golf Course.

Registration is $140 per player for 36 holes across Saturday and Sunday, as well as a Saturday night dinner and dance. A shotgun start begins at 12:30 p.m. the first day and 8:30 a.m. the second.

A $20 practice round is available Friday and require a separate tee time.

Payouts go to the net and gross winners of each flight, and players must have USGA handicap and GHIN information available.

Registration must be completed by July 9 with no refunds after July 11.

Cart fees are $18 per day. YVGC will also offer limited RV parking during the weekend, and special rates are available for out-of-town players at Clarion Inn & Suites, Hampton Inn & Suites and Best Western Plus Deer Park Hotel & Suites.

Entry forms are available at the course or on the YVGC website and can be mailed in with payment:

Yampa Valley Golf Course

PO Box 1110

Craig, CO 81626

For more information on registration for YVGC's summer events call 970-824-FORE (3673) or visit yampavalleygolf.com.