Silver Bullet scores as Yampa Valley Golf Course’s top women’s tourney

The payouts were big and the energy even more so during the women-only weekend Saturday and Sunday at Yampa Valley Golf Course.

A field of 44 shot in the 32nd annual Silver Bullet Ladies Golf Classic, with the top spot going to Denver’s Stacey Arnold for the fourth consecutive year.

Arnold was previously a pro for the Front Range's Foothills Golf Course and is a regular at the Silver Bullet, having lost count how many times she’s cashed in at the Craig event, with a 76 and a 74 for a 150 tally in the championship flight.

“It’s always great to come up here, a lot more relaxing and a slower pace than Denver,” she said.

She added that she always sees a challenge in her short game at YVGC.

“The greens are always small and tough and hard to hit,” she said. “I didn’t really play my best, but I got it in the hole when I needed to.”

While Arnold had the lowest total strokes in gross scores, winning the net numbers was Heidi Horner with a 135 adjusted score.

Payouts were $300 apiece for the top two winners of each flight, $250 for second place and $200 for third, with closest-to-the-pin honors, a skins format and high stakes hole-in-one prizes also in play.

Vicki Riley and Chris Morse shot a 168 and a 124 to capture the first flight’s gross and net, respectively. Leading the second flight were Connie Badini (181) and Judy Kuberry (134) and Marcia Arnhold (189) and Martha Oneal (136) winners for the third.

Craig’s Cathy Gush played alongside Oneal, from Rifle, though the weekend wasn’t working out the way she wanted it, finding a lot of trouble with water hazards in particular.

“If it had water, I found it,” she said. “I think I would have been right on my normal game if not for that.”

Gush noted that she and her husband had recently attended the US Senior Open at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs.

“I think the difference with the pros is they get into trouble but they know how to get themselves out of it,” she laughed.

Though she grew up in Craig, Ashlee Sinner didn’t have much time on the links when she was younger but grew more interested in the golf world thanks to her grandfather, Steve Hafey.

“I got really into it more in in my 20s, and my husband is a really good golfer, so I try to make it back here for at least one tournament a year,” she said.

Now living in Frederick, she attended for the second year, the runner-up in gross scores of the third flight, while her sister-in-law, Jessica Sinner, was right behind Arnold in the championship flight.

Golfing together in the second flight, Hayden’s April Branstetter and Denver’s Kathy Davis each picked up some cash for third in net and gross. Branstetter’s whole family plays YVGC regularly, including Davis, whose husband is the cousin of Branstetter’s husband.

“I love this course, I think it’s so beautiful,” Davis said, noting the amount of wildlife she glimpsed.

Though she didn’t make it onto the board, tournament organizer Susan Utzinger said the Silver Bullet remains her favorite event of the summer.

“The girls are excited to be here, we have fabulous sponsorship from the community, everything’s good,” she said. “A lot of these girls I only see once a year, so that’s why it’s really special for me. That’s really what it’s all about.”