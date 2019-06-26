Silver Bullet ladies golf tourney shoots July 13, 14

Frederick's Ashlee Sinner takes her drive from the seventh tee at Yampa Valley Golf Course during the 32nd annual Silver Bullet.

Andy Bockelman

Registration is open for the 33rd annual Silver Bullet Ladies Golf Classic, which takes place July 13 and 14 at Yampa Valley Golf Course.

Registration is $140 per player for 36 holes across Saturday and Sunday, as well as a Saturday night dinner and dance. A shotgun start begins at 12:30 p.m. the first day and 8:30 a.m. the second.

A $20 practice round is available Friday and requires a separate tee time.

Payouts go to the net and gross winners of each flight, and players must have USGA handicap and GHIN information available.

Registration must be completed by July 8 with no refunds after July 10.

Cart fees are $18 per day. YVGC will also offer limited RV parking during the weekend, and special rates are available for out-of-town players at Quality Inn & Suites, Hampton Inn & Suites and Best Western Plus Deer Park Inn & Suites.

Entry forms are available at the course or on the YVGC website and can be mailed in with payment:

Yampa Valley Golf Course

PO Box 1110

Craig, CO 81626

For more information on registration for YVGC’s summer events call 970-824-FORE (3673) or visit yampavalleygolf.com.