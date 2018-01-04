Sign up for weekend ice fishing tourney: Craig Sports Briefs for Jan. 5, 2018

Steamboat Fishing Adventures hosts its seventh annual Ice Fishing Tournament Saturday at Stagecoach State Park, 25500 Routt County Road 14 in Oak Creek.

The event starts at 8 a.m. and is free to ages 15 and younger with a $30 registration for ages 16 and older.

All entrants must have a valid fishing license, as same-day sales will not be available.

Prizes such as cash, gift certificates, angling equipment and guided fishing trips will be available, as well as special tackle for all kids who enter.

A lunchtime barbecue will also be provided.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Soroco Science Club.

Registration is available at Stagecoach, Yampa River State Park and Craig Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, call 970-736-2436 or 970-819-3561.

Thunder Rolls welcomes Craig kids for youth bowling league

Youth bowling leagues are available for the season, from 4 to 6 p.m. Sundays at Thunder Rolls Bowling Center, 990 Industrial Ave.

Age groups include Pee Wees for ages 3 to 6, Bantams 7 to 12 and High Rollers ages 13 to 20.

Prices are $2.50 per session for Peewees. Bantams and High Rollers are $7 and also include a one-time membership fee.

Signups for Thunder Rolls' adult leagues is open but requires a full four-person team before registering. League events include women's Tuesday nights, men's Wednesday nights, co-ed Thursday nights and coffee league Thursday mornings.

For more information and league rates, call 970-824-BOWL (2695) or visit thunderrollsbowlingcenter.com.

Football challenge available through Craig Press

As the NFL's regular season continues, the Craig Press will feature a free online forum for football fans to predict weekly results and win prizes by doing so.

Participants can register at CraigDailyPress.com/football through the UPICKEM system and can update their selections throughout the season. Compare your pigskin knowledge with VIPs including Mason Updike of Masterworks Mechanical, Trent Told of Shepherd & Sons, Jessie and Tom Cramer of Cramer Flooring, Danny Griffith of JW Snack's Bar & Grill, and Craig Press sports reporter Andy Bockelman.

Those with the most accurate picks can win prizes locally including $25 each week and a tailgate package grand prize worth $500.

For more information, call 970-875-1782.