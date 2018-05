Sign up for Moffat County Sheriff’s Office Scholarship Fund Golf Tournament

CRAIG — Golf for good at this year's Moffat County Sheriff’s Office Scholarship Fund Golf Tournament on Saturday, June 16. The tournament will open with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. at the Yampa Valley Golf Course. Proceeds from the event will benefit the agency's scholarship fund for local high school seniors.

The tournament will be limited to the first 36 teams to sign up. Sign up forms can be picked up and submitted to the Yampa Valley Golf Course or the Public Safety Center. There will be net and gross payouts.

Sign up fees are $65 per player or $260 for a four-person team. Each registration comes with a bucket of golf balls on the driving range, green fees and golf cart fees.

There will also be door prizes and a silent auction. Golfers and friends will have the opportunity to bid on a foursome match at Green Valley Ranch Golf Club in Denver, including a lesson from the Green Valley Ranch Golf Academy.