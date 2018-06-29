Sign up for Craig Parks and Rec’s Doak Walker football

Registration is open for Craig Parks and Recreation’s Doak Walker tackle football program.

Teams are open to boys and girls in grades three through six, with equal participation, skill development and fun emphasized with practices beginning in early August for a season that will run through mid-October.

Coaches will receive certification through USA Football made available through Parks and Rec.

Parks and Rec will host a mandatory skills day July 18 at Moffat County High School, 900 Finley Lane. Third-graders start at 4 p.m., fourth-graders at 4:30, fifth-graders at 5 and sixth-graders at 5:30.

Organizers will also provide weigh-ins and equipment checkout.

Registration is $65, with a July 17 deadline.

Forms, including a medical consent waiver, are available at 300 W. Fourth St.

For more information, call 970-826-2004.