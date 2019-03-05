Side hustle: Moffat County School District buses provide contract services

Moffat County school buses are showing up in some unusual places.

During the past two weekends, skiers in Steamboat Springs were transported in Moffat County School District style when the district's yellow buses shuttled people between the resort and parking lots.

“When Steamboat anticipates a particularly busy weekend, they reach out to get additional help transporting people. When we are able, we provide the driver, charge an hourly rate for the driver, and a per-mile fee,” said Superintendent David Ulrich.

The district earns about $325 per day, with revenues added into the general fund.

"The district has a history of this type of service," Ulrich said. Transportation records go back through 2016 and show a number of past and current contracts.

"For example, Boys & Girls Club has engaged MCSD for travel. The county uses MCSD buses for the Maybell roundup. We received a request just yesterday from CNCC (Colorado Northwestern Community College)," Ulrich said.

This is the first year Moffat County buses have been contracted by Steamboat Ski & Resort Corporation said Maren Franciosi, digital communications manager.

She explained MCSD won the contract because the district was "receptive and responsive."

"Moffat County stepped up quickly," Franciosi said. She added that the resort did reach out to school districts closer to the slopes, but heard back from Moffat County first.

"Having extra buses takes pressure off powder days, allows for shorter to no lines when we are able to move people faster with the extra buses," she said. "We are really happy to work with a partner in our region."

She anticipates that MCSD buses will be hitting the slopes on Saturdays through the end of the ski season.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.