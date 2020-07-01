Siblings shoot their way to awards at state competition

Abbie Blackwell shows off her medal following a shooting competition.

Courtesy Photo

Ty and Abbie Blackwell may have needed to add more air to their tires just to make sure they could haul make it back with their new hardware on the way home from the Amateur Trap Association (ATA) Colorado State Championship Shoot and Academics, Integrity, Marksmanship (AIM) Championship Shoot in Colorado Springs, June 19-21.

The teens were the only locals that competed among nearly 300 shooters during the event. Like many sports and summer activities there have been trap shoots canceled or rescheduled and many have changed requirements to utilize masks, but the Pike’s Peak Gun Club was able to host the tournament.

Abbie was the High SubJr. Lady Singles AIM Champion with personal-best scores in singles and handicap. The 13-year-old made the top six in an 18-and-under Annie Oakley competition.

Ty was the ATA Colorado Junior Doubles Champion, AIM Junior Doubles Champion, ATA Colorado Junior Handicap Champion, AIM Junior Handicap Champion, AIM Junior Singles 3rd Place and ATA Junior High All Around Champion.

Courtesy Photo

“I have won some champion awards in the past, but I never expect to win,” Ty said, “The scores I posted…added to my overall average,” he said, with hopes to move on to larger-scale competitions throughout the summer.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The next level of competitions for the ATA are zone shoots, which bring together shooters from multiple states to compete for a spot at the national competition in August.

Ty said the siblings are out practicing every week and typically competing somewhere most weekends.

“I’m always working toward a high score and specific goals,” he said. “It pushes me toward the next shoot to continue to do better.”