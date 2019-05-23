Shuttle service available Saturday for Moffat County High School graduation

Moffat County School District will provide shuttle services to Moffat County High School graduation, set for 10 a.m to noon Saturday, May 25 at MCHS, 900 Finley Lane.

Shuttles for graduation will begin running at 8 a.m. in the former Kmart parking lot.

Shuttles are planned to run every 15 minutes, traffic permitting. The shuttles will be waiting at MCHS at noon to return people to their vehicles. The shuttles will run until everyone has been returned.

The district encourages people to take advantage of the parking and shuttle service, since the high school parking lot has very limited space.