Shovel alleged stolen on a snowy Sunday : On the Record — March 1 through 3

Craig Police Department

Friday, March 1

8:30 a.m. In Craig, officers with the Craig Police Department investigated an alleged sex crime.

11:23 a.m. On the 600 block of Wicks Avenue, officers took a report of possible criminal mischief after it was discovered the tires had been slashed on a red Ford Escape.

12:43 p.m. On the 600 block of East Fourth Street, a person called to report a possible hit-and-run crash. The caller said another vehicle had back into his vehicle. The caller could provide no suspect information, and the incident is under investigation.

8:26 p.m. On the 1000 block of East Seventh Street, officers investigated after a caller reported seeing headlights in the driveway and footprints at the door. The caller also thought there were noises out back but didn't see anything. Officer checked the area and advised the caller they did not see anyone.

10:25 p.m. OnEast Victory Way, during the hour after the 73rd Annual Kiwanis Club Play ended Friday night, officers made six traffic stops resulting in three warning tickets and three verbal warnings. No arrests were made.

Saturday, March 2

3:51 a.m. On Colorado Highway 13, near Moffat County Road 183, officers made contact with two pedestrians southbound towards Craig who had been reported as staggering in the road. When officers arrived, they arrested a 37-year-old man from Laramie, Wyoming, on a warrant from Jackson County for failure to appear on a traffic offense.

11:59 a.m. On the 3400 block of Essex Court, officers received a called from a person reporting phone numbers from his caller ID he believed to be from scammers.

7:47 p.m. On the 800 block of Russell Street, a woman reported her ex-boyfriend had shown up and refused to leave. Officers arrived and took a report, but did not believe a crime had occurred.

9:42 p.m. Near Woodbury Park, two callers reported hearing five or six shots coming from Walmart. Officers found fireworks accessories in the roadway.

Sunday, March 3

3:04 p.m. Near the intersection of Yampa Avenue and East Sixth Street, officers investigated a report of a toolset possibly stolen from a vehicle.

6:07 p.m. On the 300 block of Hawthorn Street, A person called to report a possible assault. A woman arrived and appeared to have been assaulted elsewhere. She said she had been tossed around and beaten. The incident is under investigation.

7:27 p.m. Near Craig Cemetery, officers responded to a crash resulting in property damage. A person damaged the bumper of a vehicle after backing into a snow bank and becoming stuck in the snow.

10:22 p.m. On the 500 block of East Victory Way, officers investigated a possible theft when an older man was reported to have taken a shovel from outside the caller’s office.