Shoplifters, auto accidents cause strife for Craig police: On the Record — June 6

Craig Police Department

Thursday, June 6

4:01 a.m. On the 700 block of East Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a theft call. Craig police said they responded to a local convenience store and issued a Craig man a trespass citation after being suspected of shoplifting.

8:22 a.m. Craig police responded to a missing persons call. Craig police said they investigated a missing elderly man who was later found safe.

9:42 a.m. On the 800 block of Yampa Avenue, police in Craig responded to a theft call. A caller reported a shoplifting incident at a local convenience store and police continue to investigate.

12:17 p.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police in Craig responded to a trespass call. A caller reported their vehicle had possibly been entered without permission. Though nothing was reported missing, police continue to investigate.

1:55 p.m. On the 1500 block of Heather Street, police in Craig responded to a hit-and-run crash call. Craig police said they responded to the scene of an accident wherein one party allegedly left the scene. Police later made contact with a juvenile driver who was issued citations related to the incident.

4:32 p.m. On the 500 block of West Victory Way, police in Craig responded to a property damage crash call. Police said they responded to a hit-and-run crash in the parking lot of a local grocery store and they continue to investigate.

6:38 p.m. On the 400 block of East Fourth Street, police in Craig responded to a trespass call. Craig police said an arrest was made but no additional information was available Friday.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police in Craig responded to 52 calls for service on Thursday.

